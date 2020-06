LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police say they are searching for three suspects after an armed robbery Wednesday night.

Authorities say the incident happened at the Fort Hill Mart on Fort Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when three people entered the store. One of the suspects threatened the clerk with a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the business.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dubie at 434-455-6102.