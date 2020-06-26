One hospitalized in Roanoke shooting that predated officer-involved shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police released more information Friday about the shooting that predated Thursday’s officer-involved shooting.

On Monday, just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Dona Drive NW, which is just off of Melrose Avenue near the Melrose Stop Mart.

Officers arrived to find a man outside who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated for what Roanoke police said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

As authorities investigated Monday night’s shooting, they identified two men who they believed were involved. When officers attempted to talk with the two men on Thursday, one of the men fired at the officers, who returned fire, hitting the man, according to police.

The man who was shot by police is in the hospital, while police are still searching for the other man they attempted to talk with on Thursday.

The investigations into both Monday’s and Thursday’s shootings remain ongoing.