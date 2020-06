ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are searching for missing 78-year-old Sylvester “Sonny” Hodo.

Police say he was last seen Friday night around 7:30 p.m. at his home in the 2400 block of Pittsfield Circle NW.

He was wearing a white polo with a gray jacket, and blue jeans.

If you see him or have any information, call 911.