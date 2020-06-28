Shots fired at a football stadium in South Boston

South Boston, Va. – According to the South Boston police department, shots were fired Friday around 10 p.m. at a football stadium near a middle school in South Boston.

Police say when they arrived, they found a 2003 Honda that had been struck by bullets.

According to authorities, a 17-year-old make fired shots after an argument and fight subsequently broke out.

Officers collected numerous cartridge cases in the parking lot area.

No one was hurt.

Officers say they took the subject into custody and he was taken before a Juvenile Intake Officer.

He is being charged with Attempted Malicious Wounding, Reckless Handling of a Firearm. Discharging a Weapon on School Property, and Underage Possession of a Firearm.

The suspect is being held at W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Facility in Danville.