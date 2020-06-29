Homestead Resort reopens after three months due to COVID-19 restrictions

HOT SPRINGS, Va. – As Bath County remains the only Virginia locality with no coronavirus cases, one of its biggest attractions is finally reopening Monday.

The Omni Homestead Resort was forced to shut down for three months because of the pandemic.

“We closed the resort on March 29 and now three months later, June 29, we are reopening to our guests,” said Lynn Swann, director of marketing and communications for the Omni Homestead Resort.

The resort is also reopening to employees. Swann is one of many just back to work after a three month furlough. She said back in business doesn't mean business as usual.

“Obviously, we’ve made some changes to our arrival experience. When a guest arrives, it will now be a contactless arrival,” Swann said.

Changes include barriers separating associates from guests, enforced social distancing, strict cleaning policies, daily health screenings for workers and limited amenities. Some services are not being offered and many are available by reservation only to restrict capacity.

The Homestead reopening is good news for the entire area, as the resort is Bath County's largest employer.

“It has a huge impact on the livelihood of this area,” Swann said.

Swann said the reopening is slow but steady. About 150 guests checked in Monday during what's typically busy season.

“The genuine hospitality that our guests are used to will not have changed,” Swann said.

The Homestead is adhering to guidelines from Gov. Ralph Northam, the CDC and Omni Hotels and Resorts.

Click here for more information about the Homestead’s updated policies.