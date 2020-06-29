Two museums host discussion to help parents talk to kids about racial issues

ROANOKE, Va. – The time since George Floyd's death has been a time for many Americans to reflect on how race and privilege shapes the nation. Two Roanoke-area museums helped parents explain how to bring those conversations to their kids on Sunday.

The Harrison Museum of African American History and Culture and the Salem Museum partnered for 'Children Are the Bridge to Our Future.' The live streamed event passed along advice the panelists learned from raising their own kids.

They said children need to learn about inequality sooner rather than later, because it will affect them even before they become adults.

“It’s eventually going to come knocking at your door,” said panelist James Pennix, who is Ferrum College’s Vice President of Enrollment Management. “The earlier for me to prepare your kids for that conversation and how to handle it is best. You don’t have to be aggressive and you don’t have to fight, you can handle it with education and with dignity.”

The idea for the event came together after Salem Museum board member Iris Park recorded her son reacting to George Floyd’s death.