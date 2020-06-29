WATCH LIVE: Family of Israel Jackson asks Roanoke leaders to reopen investigation

ROANOKE, Va. – NOTE: A livestream player will be added to this story when the news conference starts at 5:30 p.m.

Friends and family of a Roanoke man have questions and say they’re fighting for justice after he was found hanging behind a Roanoke business in late April.

The medical examiner in Roanoke ruled Israel Jackson’s death a suicide, however friends and family feel there is more to the story they aren’t being told.

‘Something just doesn’t add up’: Roanoke man’s death ruled suicide, but family has suspicions

Jackson’s family and friends, along with the family’s attorney, are holding a news conference at 5:30 p.m. on Monday to urge authorities to reopen the investigation.

A petition entitled “Justice for Israel Monte Jackson” had nearly 20,000 signatures as of 4:30 p.m. Monday. According to the petition, family and supporters want the Roanoke City Police Department to conduct a “complete and thorough investigation” into the “suspicious” circumstances surrounding Jackson’s death.