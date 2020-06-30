Jefferson Center asking community to give now, gather later

ROANOKE, Va. – Give now and gather later: That’s what the Jefferson Center in Roanoke hopes you’ll do this summer.

The art hub is asking the community for help as it launches its new campaign.

Unable to hold concerts and shows right now, the center is relying on donations to continue its work supporting more than 20 nonprofits and community organizations that call the Jefferson Center home.

Those donations will also help the center’s local art partners like the symphony, opera and children’s theatre that are suffering right now as well.