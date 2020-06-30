Smith Mountain Lake fireworks postponed due to coronavirus

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Another fireworks show will not be happening this 4th of July weekend.

The Saunders Volunteer Fire Company and Parkway Marina have decided to postpone the 2020 Smith Mountain Lake Fireworks and Fire Company Fundraiser.

The decision was citing uncertainties of future coronavirus requirements.

All hope is not lost for a fireworks display this year, other options are being considered and more information will be released in due time.

For the fire company, this event is its biggest fundraising event and it’s asking people who are able to donate to their cause.