Beloved Roanoke social worker retires after 60+ years of serving community

ROANOKE, VA. – A Roanoke Valley woman is celebrating her retirement after 49 years with an area nonprofit and a lifetime of service to others.

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea declared June 30, 2020 as Jane Hurt Day in honor of the event. Hurt is a social worker at Family Service of Roanoke Valley.

A small group of friends and coworkers gathered for a socially distant celebration.

Hurt has more than 60 years as a professional social worker and said she wouldn’t have changed a thing.

“We are focused on people we love and we feel that if we can be of service in any way, mental health wise referral wise, anyway, it’s just a good career,” Hurt said.

She originally retired back in 2000 from her management role, but stayed on as a part-time employee to continue aiding those in need.