Investigation underway after driver crashes into house in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating after it said a driver ran off the road in Pittsyvlania and hit a mailbox and front porch of a home.

It happened in Tuesday at around 2:30 p.m. on Rockford School Road in Gretna.

State police said a 2005 Cadillac STS was dead south on Rockford School Road when it ran off the left side of the road, hit a mailbox and then hit the front porch of the home.

The driver, Robert Withers, III, 69, of Gretna was taken to Centra Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Withers was wearing a seat belt, according to state police.

Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.