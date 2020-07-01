Virginia’s new gun background check law headed to court in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A local circuit court is about to become the latest battleground over Virginia’s new law expanding background checks for people buying guns.

On Thursday, a Lynchburg Circuit Court judge will hear a lawsuit from gun lobbyists.

Attorney General Mark Herring filed a brief Tuesday to defend the law.

Starting Wednesday a background check is required for all gun sales, including guns bought from an unlicensed dealer at a gun show.

“Expanding background checks is one way to make sure people like felons or those who are dangerously mentally ill, domestic abusers who are already not allowed to purchase a firearm, to make sure that those loopholes are closed,” Herring said.

The lawsuit is scheduled to be heard at 1:30 p.m.