Don’t pull up a chair: Bar seating not allowed in Virginia’s Phase 3 reopening

SALEM, Va. – More parts of Virginia are now open under Phase Three of the state’s reopening plan, but Gov. Ralph Northam made one last minute adjustment.

Northam decided to keep bar seating at restaurants closed for the indefinite future because of social distancing concerns.

Bob Rotanz, owner of Mac & Bob’s Restaurant in Salem, told 10 News he was excited to have customers back at his bar seating. However, Rotanz learned about the last-minute change right as he was setting up the barstools for the first time in months.

Rotanz hoped his bartenders would benefit from Phase Three, but says he can understand the governor’s decision.

“I’m not surprised at all after what happened in the country,” Rotanz said. “It seemed like when they talked about the flare ups, whether in Myrtle Beach, Florida, Texas, or wherever, the word, ‘bar’ kept coming in there. I’m really not surprised...disappointed, but not surprised.”

Although bar seating is off limits, restaurants no longer have to limit their capacity, as long as every group is at least six feet apart.