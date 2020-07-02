88ºF

Franklin County 911 dispatcher helps deliver baby boy over the phone

Communications officer helped coach family through delivery

Ashley Wills, Producer

(Left to right): Dr. Layne MD, FACEP; Deputy Director Cundiff; Communications Officer Creighton; Major Sigmon (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A baby in Franklin County couldn’t wait to be delivered at the hospital or even until first responders arrived.

Thanks to 911 Communications Office Jennifer Creighton, the boy was safely delivered.

She provided instructions over the phone to help guide the birthing process.

In 2018, Franklin County Communications begin using Emergency Medical Dispatch, which allows dispatchers to ask a series of questions and help people get ready for paramedics during a medical emergency.

They have helped people control a bleed, use an EpiPen, administer Narcan and more.

