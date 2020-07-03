91ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

40+ containers of illegal fireworks seized as two men arrested in Roanoke

Fire marshal's office received a complaint, which led to the seizure

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Fireworks, Roanoke, Salem
Roanoke City Police Department
Roanoke City Police Department (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities charged two men Thursday after seizing more than 40 containers of illegal fireworks in Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Office received a complaint of the sale of illegal fireworks earlier this week and after an investigation, in coordination with police, officials said they witnessed two men selling illegal fireworks.

When officials searched their vehicle, they found the containers of illegal fireworks.

Mark Burnette, 65, of Salem, was charged with possession of illegal fireworks and sale of fireworks without a permit.

Roy Abbott, 45, of Roanoke, was charged with possession of illegal fireworks.

More charges against the two could be forthcoming, according to the fire department.

In Virginia, it’s illegal to possess, use, store, sell, or handle any firework that explodes, rises into the air, travels laterally, or fires projectiles into the air.

The Roanoke Police Department and Salem Fire Marshal’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: