Animal shelters prepare to receive lost pets running away from fireworks

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It’s July 4th weekend and animal shelters in Lynchburg are prepared to receive lost pets who wandered off because of fireworks.

Officials with the Lynchburg Humane Society said dogs are most likely to run away because of the loud sounds.

If you know your dog is afraid of fireworks, shelter officials want to remind you to keep your dogs in a safe place like a bathroom with toys and treats.

“With fireworks going off, we recommend keeping your pet on a leash when they’re outdoors up until July 6th, because you know people usually fire them off later than the fourth of July,” Danielle Lumer, adoption center manager, said.

The Lynchburg Humane Society also suggest you have your pets microchipped and have a tag.