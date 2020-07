BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A man died Friday after a crash in Botetourt County, according to the Virginia State Police.

It happened at about 4:40 a.m. on U.S. 460. State police said a man was standing in the middle of the four lane highway on the eastbound side when he was hit by a delivery truck.

State police are asking for help identifying the man. Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-674-2000.

This crash remains under investigation.