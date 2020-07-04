Pedestrian hospitalized after crash in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police say a man was hospitalized after a crash in Botetourt County on Friday morning.

It happened at about 4:40 a.m. on U.S. 460. State police said a man was standing in the middle of the four lane highway on the eastbound side when he was hit by a delivery truck.

While a state police trooper initially told 10 News the man had died, they issued a correction at about 12:00 a.m. Saturday that the man is alive but still hospitalized.

State police are asking for help identifying the man. Authorities said he’s in his 30s and has dark hair. Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-674-2000.

This crash remains under investigation.