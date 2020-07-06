Grandin Theatre showing classic movies to kick off its partial reopening

ROANOKE, Va – The historic Grandin Theatre plans to partially reopen on Friday after being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ronaoke theater will start its Big Screen Classics Series featuring movies like Jaws and Jurassic Park.

‼Grandin Theatre Big Screen Classic Series‼ We are excited to share that we will feature four films in July, every... Posted by The Grandin Theatre on Monday, July 6, 2020

Movie watchers will have a checkerboard, socially-distanced theater of seats to choose from, and will be encouraged to socially distance.

Only 80-90 tickets will be sold for each showing.

“We’re the last community theater in the region, so to give our patrons the opportunity to come in and buy a ticket and buy some concessions is something that we all look forward to,” said Grandin Theatre Executive Director Ian Fortier.

The theater will also continue offering private rentals. Staff plan on operating on this limited basis through august.