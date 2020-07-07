27-year-old woman dead, man hospitalized after Giles County crash

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A 27-year-old Pulaski County woman is dead and a 77-year-old man was flown to the hospital after a crash Monday morning.

At about 11:55 a.m., on Route 100 in Giles County, less than a mile north of Animal Sanctuary Road, a 2017 Dodge Caravan going north crossed the centerline and hit a 2019 Toyota Corolla head-on, according to police.

The Toyota’s driver, Taylor Quesenberry, was wearing her seat belt and died at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge, Lawrence Bowman, 77, of Christiansburg, was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said he was wearing a seat belt.

The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.