Campbell County mother killed in Baltimore on 4th of July

BALTIMORE, Ma. – A Campbell County woman is dead after a 4th of July shooting in Baltimore, according to WBAL.

Authorities say officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the 100 block of S. Monroe Street, where responding officers found two shooting victims.

One victim, a 35-year-old man, had a gunshot wound to the arm. The second victim was the 35-year-old woman from Campbell County. Both were transported to a local hospital, where the woman died of her injuries.

According to a GoFundMe started to help the family with funeral costs, the woman was Shana Lloyd, a mother of four.

Lloyd was one of 12 people shot in Baltimore over the holiday weekend, according to the Baltimore Sun.