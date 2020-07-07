FBI finds no reason for federal investigation into death of Israel Jackson

ROANOKE, Va. – The FBI has found no reason to investigate the death of Israel Jackson after authorities say the Roanoke Police Department sent investigative files to the federal agency for review.

According to Caitlyn Cline, who is the public information officer with the Roanoke Police Department, the decision to send the investigative documents to the FBI came as a result of calls for federal investigators to reopen the case and transparency efforts within the department.

Below is a portion of the statement from the Roanoke Police Department:

“This is a tragic situation, and we empathize with Israel Jackson’s family and friends. We have spoken with Mr. Jackson’s adoptive family regarding this investigation and encouraged them to reach out to us with any further questions. Out of respect for Mr. Jackson and his adoptive family’s privacy, we have not shared many details of the events surrounding his passing. We thank those of you who have respected his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Authorities say Jackson’s body was found on April 26 around 1 p.m. behind a business in the 4100 block of Plantation Road. When officers arrived, they identified the man as 20-year-old Israel Jackson who was reported missing on April 5, 2020. The medical examiner’s office ruled his death as a suicide caused by hanging, according to police.