What’s News Today: back-to-school talks, peak power alert

ROANOKE, Va. – Today is the last day to give your input about reopening Roanoke County Schools. The survey asks parents for their preferences about 100 percent remote and in-person instruction. It also asks about transportation. The results will be used to help finalize plans for the upcoming school year. Roanoke City Schools is also asking for your thoughts about the reopening of schools.

There are a couple of free COVID-19 testing sites in the region today. The Alleghany Health District will test people on a first-come, first-served basis today from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Alleghany High School. You do not need an appointment. Only 200 tests are available. In Blacksburg, the New River Valley Public Health Task Force will perform tests from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blacksburg High School. You must have an appointment.

Vinton Town Council will meet tonight. Members, who were elected in May, will be sworn-in. Council could also vote to approve awarding a contract for the Walnut Avenue Bicycle and Pedestrian Accommodations Project.

The Danville Police deepartment will be giving out COVID reainess kits today. From 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., officers will be a Purdum Woods giving them out.

We could find out tonight about reopening plans for Lynchburg City Schools. The Superintendent will present information about how the school system is following guidance from the health department, Department of Education and Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Danville Utilities receives a Peak Power Advisory from its wholesale power provider. Customers are asked to conserve energy between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily for the next two weeks. You can adjust your thermostat, do household chores like run the dishwasher outside these hours and turn off lights if not needed. Municipal utilities pay added demand-based charges for an entire year based on peak hours. Danville Utilities says, for every 1,000 kilowatts saved, the utility saves $155,000 toward next year’s costs.

Work begins this week on realigning the S-curve on Route 460 in Bedford County. VDOT will spend $18.8-million to realign a 1.4-mile stretch near Montvale. VDOT says eliminating the S-curves will enhance safety. The speed limit will drop to 45 mph. Work is expected to be complete in the fall of 2021.

Roanoke’s new superintendent will hold a meet and greet today. Verletta White will talk to the community from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Crystal Spring Elementary and fro 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Garden City Elementary.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys holds a virtual job fair today. Nearly a dozen businesses will take part. Pre-registration is required.