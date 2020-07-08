Every Virginia city, county has now had a coronavirus case

ROANOKE, Va. – It took a day over four months, but now, the coronavirus has spread to all 133 counties and cities in Virginia.

Bath County held out for a while, 123 days to be exact, but on Wednesday, VDH data show there is one COVID-19 case in the county.

Only about 4,400 people live in Bath County, making it Virginia’s second-least populated city or county.

Watch the daily spread of COVID-19 in Virginia:

It had been the lone county without a case since June 19, when Bland County reported its first case.

Below is an interactive look at how the coronavirus has spread day-to-day since Virginia’s first reported case on March 7.