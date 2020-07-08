Here’s how you reading can help feed families in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – This summer may look a bit different, but that doesn’t mean you should stop learning.

That’s why the Roanoke County Public Library has created a 15,000 book challenge.

The library began the summer with a goal of 3,000 books, but in June alone, people read 6,000 books.

Once that goal is reached, Friends of the Roanoke County Public Library will donate $1,000 to Feeding Southwest Virginia.

The program goes through August 8 and is for all ages.

To complete the program and earn a prize, you only need to read three books!

These are the prizes available, by age group:

PreK: Ball

K-5: Grab Bag of Goodies

Teen: Oddly Satisfying Sand or Putty

Adult: Car Trunk Organizer

In case you’re wondering every book, ebook, audiobook and magazine counts, so good luck!