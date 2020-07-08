National Roanoke College poll examines race and policing

SALEM, Va. – A new national poll by Roanoke College says people generally have a positive perception of local police right now.

The poll is the first nationwide poll the college has done.

It was designed to examine people’s thoughts on race and policing.

The study also found people believe race relations is a serious issue and believe the anger that led to the protests after the death of George Floyd was justified.

“When you look beneath the surface, what you see is very large differences with political party and with race. The differences between Democrats and Republicans, even, is larger than the differences between whites and blacks,” Roanoke College Policy and Opinion Research Institute Director Dr. Harry Wilson said.

To see the poll, click here.