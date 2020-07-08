One dead, one hurt after fiery crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead after a crash on Friday in Bedford County, according to the Virginia State Police.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 6:39 a.m. on Radford Church Road (Route 654), less than a mile east of Tuck Road (Route 633).

State police said a 1994 Jeep Cherokee was headed west on Route 654 when it ran off the right side of the road, hit a post and went through a fence. The Jeep continued more than 100 feet into a field and then hit a tree, which caused the Jeep to catch on fire, according to state police.

The driver, a 62-year-old Roanoke man, was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The passenger died at the scene, according to state police.

State police said the office of the medical examiner in Roanoke is still working to identify the person who died.

Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.