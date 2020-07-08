88ºF

WATCH: Roanoke leaders provide July 8 coronavirus update

News conference happened at 3 p.m.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Roanoke city leaders call on citizens to take precautions during reopening

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and other city leaders spoke on Wednesday afternoon.

Roanoke City leaders provide coronavirus update

Hear from Roanoke City leaders about the Phase 3 reopening process and how it’s been going this week.

Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

During the meeting, comments focused on Phase 3 reopening process and how it’s been going this week.

This will be one of the city’s weekly news conferences to give an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

