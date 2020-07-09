60-day injunction stops Richmond from removing any more Confederate monuments

RICHMOND, Va. – No more Confederate monuments will be taken down in Richmond, for at least 60 days, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley C. Cavedo issued a 60-day injunction which stops the city from removing any more Confederate monuments.

The city began removing statues last week, after a new Virginia law went into effect.

Rather than go through the process detailed in the law, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the immediate removal of the statues, citing the continuing demonstrations and concerns that protesters could get hurt if they tried to bring down the enormous statues themselves.

The Times-Dispatch reports Cavedo is the same judge who blocked the removal of the city’s Robert E. Lee statue, which sits on state-owned land.