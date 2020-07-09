89ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

60-day injunction stops Richmond from removing any more Confederate monuments

Statue removals began last week

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Richmond, Confederate
Crews lower the statue Confederate General J.E.B. Stuart after removing it from its pedestal on Monument Avenue, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The statue is one of several that will be removed by the city as part of the Black Lives Matter reaction. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Crews lower the statue Confederate General J.E.B. Stuart after removing it from its pedestal on Monument Avenue, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The statue is one of several that will be removed by the city as part of the Black Lives Matter reaction. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

RICHMOND, Va. – No more Confederate monuments will be taken down in Richmond, for at least 60 days, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley C. Cavedo issued a 60-day injunction which stops the city from removing any more Confederate monuments.

The city began removing statues last week, after a new Virginia law went into effect.

Rather than go through the process detailed in the law, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the immediate removal of the statues, citing the continuing demonstrations and concerns that protesters could get hurt if they tried to bring down the enormous statues themselves.

The Times-Dispatch reports Cavedo is the same judge who blocked the removal of the city’s Robert E. Lee statue, which sits on state-owned land.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: