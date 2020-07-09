The Village Grill to temporarily close after employee tests positive for coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – The Village Grill in Roanoke is temporarily closing its doors after one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus.
According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, they plan to reopen once they receive medical clearance.
The employee is reportedly asymptomatic and got their results from a test bought at a retail store.
Below is the full statement:
