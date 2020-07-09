85ºF

The Village Grill to temporarily close after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

The Village Grill is closing temporarily after an employee tested positive for coronavirus
ROANOKE, Va. – The Village Grill in Roanoke is temporarily closing its doors after one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, they plan to reopen once they receive medical clearance.

The employee is reportedly asymptomatic and got their results from a test bought at a retail store.

Below is the full statement:

