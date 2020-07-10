100 years ago today, Lakeside Park opened in Salem

SALEM, Va. – Although it’s been gone for more than three decades, people still enjoy talking about Lakeside Park in Salem.

On July 10, 1920, the amusement park first opened and was known for its 2 million-gallon swimming pool.

The famed swimming pool at Lakeside (WSLS 10)

As the years went by, more rides and attractions were added, including its iconic Shooting Star roller coaster.

Some of the biggest names in Country music played the stage at Lakeside.

Due to declining attendance, in October 1986, the owners closed the park.

If you’d like to relieve some of its past, The Salem Museum has a permanent exhibit you can visit.