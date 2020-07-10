Missing animal found after break-in at SWVA Wildlife Center

Roanoke – An animal that went missing after a break-in at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center has been found.

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke shared an update on their Facebook page on Thursday night.

The juvenile squirrel went missing after someone vandalized its outdoor cage, among others.

A local wildlife rescue center says someone broke into their facility, cut their security cameras and defaced their property on Friday night. (SWVA Wildlife Center of Roanoke)

“Good news! We’re pretty positive we’ve recovered the patient that went missing after last week’s break in. Some eagle-eyed staff members were able to catch a squirrel on our property that matched the missing patient—including having the same problems—and the original rescuer helped identify the squirrel as matching the profile of the one they brought to us,” the post said. “Based on this probable recovery, it seems then the cages were defaced randomly without this specific patient in mind.”

Good news! We’re pretty positive we’ve recovered the patient that went missing after last week’s break in. Some... Posted by Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke on Thursday, July 9, 2020

According to center Executive Director Sabrina Garvin, someone broke onto their property and cut their security cameras. They said the person knew where the cameras were pointed, as well as how to blind them with a light to avoid being identified before they were able to cut them. To date, no arrests have been made. The security video was posted to it’s Facebook Page.

Authorities are investigating the break-in. They’re asking anyone with information to call the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries at 1-800-237-5712.

Community Supporters known as the Wildlife Warriors are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

Read the original story here.