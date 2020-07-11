Lynchburg’s historic Krise building becomes luxury apartments after sitting empty for decades

LYNCHBURG, Va. – After sitting dark for decades,the Krise building in Lynchburg is getting a new life.

“The Krise building has a very, very rich history. It was the very first (Lynchburg) skyscraper,” said Greg McCauley, co-partner of Krise building. “The architecture is so rare, that truly, you could not rebuild the Krise today if you wanted to.”

The skyscraper was built in the 1900s and sits on Ninth and Main streets in downtown Lynchburg.

It’s a bank, commercial businesses and retail shops. Now, you can add homes to that list.

For the first time the Krise building on ninth and main streets will now have people living in it.

“This is the first time the Krise has actually been turned into residential living,” McCauley said.

There are 21 modern style luxury apartments, including four penthouses.

And because of its historical structure, contractors couldn’t much, not even the 100-year-old floors.

The tenants who plan to live here will be the first in the Hill City to have valet parking and a bellhop greeter.

“You know we like to say it’s New York style living with southern hospitality,” McCauley said.

There are two more chances to be a part of the open house if you missed it Friday.

The general public can visit the Krise building on July 24th and Aug. 7th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.