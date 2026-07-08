Sunlight Bakery Lofts releases renderings for upcoming Roanoke housing
10 News Digital Team
ROANOKE, Va. – Sunlight Bakery Lofts announced newly released renderings for their upcoming Roanoke lofts, expected to open in summer 2026.
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The lofts will be a transformation of the former Sunlight Bakery building at 501 Salem Avenue SW.
“Nearly a century ago, the Roanoke Sunlight Bakery represented innovation in food production, advertising its ‘modern utensils’ and ‘magic mixing bowls’ as state-of-the-art technology. Today, that same spirit of innovation is shaping the building’s future through a transformation that retains its authentic industrial character while introducing modern conveniences such as high-speed Wi-Fi, smart building access, and energy-efficient systems.”
Bill Chapman, developer of Sunlight Bakery Lofts
The renderings were completed by Baskerville and the lofts will be managed by The Richmond Loft Company. You can find more information on Sunlight Bakery Lofts here.