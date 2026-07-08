Salem Fair kicks off Sock Night with 10 News

SALEM, Va. – The Salem fair is still going strong for its second week, and Wednesday is Sock Night!

If you’re looking to get a discounted wristband and help a good cause, bring in two pairs of new socks to benefit the Rescue Mission of Roanoke and Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet in Salem!

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The ride wristbands cost $27 with two new pairs of socks. The wristbands are $32 without a new pair of socks.

For all Salem Fair wristband specials, click here. For more info on the fair, click here.

For Sock Night, 10 News Anchors John Carlin and Abbie Coleman will be in attendance, as will 10 News Meteorologist Edward Shaw!