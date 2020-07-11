Lyric Theatre partially reopens in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va – Movie lovers can start catching the classics at one of the oldest movie theaters in Blacksburg.

The Lyric Theatre has started hosting its first showings since closing back in March because of COVID-19 restrictions. Only 25% of normal ticket sales will be sold to maintain social distancing.

The not-for-profit theater said thanks to a PPP loan and donations from the community, the venue is cleaned and ready for its big reopening Friday, July 10.

“We’ve sort of weathered the storm better than I could’ve imagined, we’re really happy now to finally begin to reopen our doors and begin to fulfill our mission,” Lyric Theatre Executive Director Susan Mattingly said.

The first showing at the theater will be Forrest Gump. Tickets can be purchased online or at the ticket booth.