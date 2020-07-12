Body discovered in a river in Franklin County

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – On Saturday the Franklin County Communications Center received a 911 call at around 9:00 pm alerting of a subject in the river in distress.

Witnesses were unable to locate the subject. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Public Safety responded to the incident in the 5000 block of Brooks Mill Road.

Rescue searches were conducted, but officials were unable to locate the subject and rescheduled the search to Sunday morning.

In the early hours of Sunday, an additional 911 call came in from fisherman who had located a deceased person in the water.

Franklin County deputies and Public Safety responded.

Authorities say the victim is Charles Jacob King, 26 years old of Hardy, VA. While this investigation is ongoing, no foul play is suspected at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.