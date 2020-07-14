Clifton Forge man ranks 20th in cornhole world rankings

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – When you think of cornhole you may think of tailgating fun, but one local man is actually a cornhole professional.

In fact, Chad Chestnut is in the top 20 players from around the world.

10 News caught up with the Clifton Forge native to chat about taking his hobby from his backyard to the big stage.

“It feels really good to have a successful group in Clifton Forge,” said Chestnut.

He helped build the love for the sport in the small town.

“We’ve come a really long ways and that’s one of my most proud things of cornhole is getting the club started and going in Clifton Forge,” Chestnut said.

It’s a club that includes four professionals.

Chestnut started playing in 2007, but didn't get serious about the game until 2016, turning pro in 2018.

“I wasn’t somebody that started out with a lot of talent,” Chestnut said. “I truly started out at the very bottom.”

Now, he practices up to three hours a day, four days a week and competes on Saturdays.

That's what it takes to be successful in Virginia and nationally.

“Of all the states, Virginia has the most registered players by over a 100 players of any other states,” Chestnut said.

Starting your cornhole career in the commonwealth is like a pressure cooker to success.

“There is really a lot of good players in this state,” said Chestnut.

After checking off his goals, Chestnut is retiring from competition and will focus on hosting tournaments in his hometown.

“I think I’ve peaked,” he said.

We couldn’t help but ask – What’s the secret to winning?

“You have to throw a flat bag. A lot of people that come from tailgates and stuff they throw the bag the way it’s most comfortable which is balling it up or flipping it end over end, but it really needs to be flat,” Chestnut said.

Chestnut says to be a professional you have to hit at least three out of four bags in the hole consistently.