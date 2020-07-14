Covington school board member wants diversified history curriculum

COVINGTON, Va. – One local school board member is petitioning education leaders and asking for change to diversify history curriculum in schools.

During a Covington School Board meeting, Erika Hunter expressed her concerns with what she says is a narrow-focused perspective on American history.

Hunter has already contacted one local delegate and is writing to federal and state education leaders.

“It needs to be more diversified, so I am just wanting and desiring for this to come to pass, because there is so much more to our history books that needs to be put in,” Hunter said.

Hunter says she realized the need to diversify when she learned people in the community thought Juneteenth was a new holiday this year.