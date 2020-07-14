One dead, one hurt in Franklin County shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they received a 911 call around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. Deputies and Virginia State Police troopers responded to a house in the 100 block of Salthouse Branch Road in Henry.

Once they arrived, deputies say they found one person dead and another person with gunshot wounds. The injured victim was taken to a local hospital for medical care.

According to the sheriff’s office, early evidence leads authorities to believe that the shooter left the scene before deputies arrived.

As of 9 a.m., deputies say there is no vehicle description or direction of travel.

Authorities are asking residents in the area to be alert and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Nolen with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-6662.