Berglund Center reopens for first event since March

ROANOKE, Va. – For the first time in months, the Berglund Center opened its doors to the public.

The hundreds who showed up for the annual LFA Consignment Show were met with new guidelines set to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Berglund Center General Manager Robyn Schon described the event is a test run for her staff.

Mandatory temperature checks and masks are required for anyone who enters the Berglund Center. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

“We have invested in disinfectants and sprayers and every kind of piece of equipment you can imagine to address the germicides and the COVID,” said Schon.

The consignment show typically draws thousands from across the state, so organizers are having to get creative when it comes to keeping customers safe.

“It may be a little different this year with the amount of people and we’re ok with that, and we’re still here for the ones who want to come out and support us,” said LFA organizer Crystal Lawhorn.

Barriers are put up throughout the venue to ensure physical distancing and each piece brought in by a seller is disinfected by LFA staff.

This year, no more than 1,000 people will be let in at a time, including staff and vendors, to comply with Phase 3 guidelines set by the state.

Schon said her staff is working around the clock to make sure they can welcome people back and keep everyone as safe as possible.

“Moving forward its just going to be very different, but safety health and security are paramount to our operations,” Schon said.

The Berglund Center will start hosting small-scale events throughout the summer, but does not anticipate any live performances in the near future.

The LFA Consignment Event ends Sunday.