What’s News Today: road work, school registration

ROANOKE, Va. – Part of Timberlake Road in Lynchburg will be down to one lane in each direction today through Friday. The closure will happen daily through next Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews install a turn lane.

Giles County School will hold drive-thru Kindergarten registration. Children must be five before September 30th to register. You’re asked to bring your child’s birth certificate, immunization record and physical form. Parents will stay in the car or wear and mask and remain physically distant. Today’s registration runs from noon to 6 p.m. at Narrows Elementary/Middle. Other schools will hold events later this month.

The Roanoke County School Board could vote on its reopening plan today. The plan calls for Pre-Kindergarten through second graders to report to school daily. Third through twelfth will report twice a week and receive online instruction the rest of the week.

The Virginia High School League Executive Committee will meet today. It will discuss the fall sports season. Last month, the committee met, but said it was too soon to put forward a recommendation.