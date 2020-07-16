Get a puppy while grocery shopping as Kroger hosts pet adoption event

ROANOKE, Va. – Watermelon, hamburgers, buns and a puppy.
On Saturday, July 18, at some Kroger stores, you’ll be able to cross all four of those items off your list in one stop.
Rain or shine, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. the following Kroger stores will take part in the “Dog and Cat Days of Summer” pet adoption event:
- 915 Hardy Rd., Vinton, VA 24179
- 4488 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018
- 3971 Brambleton Ave., Roanoke, VA 24018
- 3970 Valley Gateway Blvd., Roanoke, VA 24012
- 7805 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Kroger is teaming up with some local shelters that will have informational tables in front of store locations, most with adoptable pets available on-site.
At each event, shelter representatives will hand out coupon booklets and samples from program partners.
Coupon items include various dog and cat food items available in-store.
Additionally, the Kroger store on North Franklin Street in Christiansburg will host pet adoption event on Saturday, July 25, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.