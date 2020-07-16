Get a puppy while grocery shopping as Kroger hosts pet adoption event

ROANOKE, Va. – Watermelon, hamburgers, buns and a puppy.

On Saturday, July 18, at some Kroger stores, you’ll be able to cross all four of those items off your list in one stop.

Rain or shine, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. the following Kroger stores will take part in the “Dog and Cat Days of Summer” pet adoption event:

915 Hardy Rd., Vinton, VA 24179

4488 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018

3971 Brambleton Ave., Roanoke, VA 24018

3970 Valley Gateway Blvd., Roanoke, VA 24012

7805 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Kroger is teaming up with some local shelters that will have informational tables in front of store locations, most with adoptable pets available on-site.

At each event, shelter representatives will hand out coupon booklets and samples from program partners.

Coupon items include various dog and cat food items available in-store.

Additionally, the Kroger store on North Franklin Street in Christiansburg will host pet adoption event on Saturday, July 25, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.