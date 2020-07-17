No-contact farmers market teaching kids about healthy eating

ROANOKE, Va. – Feeding Southwest Virginia hosted a kid’s farmers market to teach kids about healthy food and budgeting.

The nonprofit hosts the event every week at different locations.

Feeding Southwest Virginia is holding no-contact kids' farmer's markets during COVID-19 to put fresh produce in the hands of local children in need. (WSLS)

Kids receive 10 fake dollars to spend on fresh fruits and veggies to take home, at no cost to families.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year things are a little different: the farmers market is no-contact.

Kids and their families will wait in line, then go through one at a time. Volunteers will then hand the children the produce that they’d like to buy.

“It’s great to provide joy in times like this where people are struggling so much,” said Pamela Irvine, the president of Feeding Southwest Virginia. “It’s just good to have a little bit of fun with children and use food as an opportunity to do that.”

To learn about future kid’s farmer’s markets, visit Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Facebook page.