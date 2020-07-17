One person hurt in Roanoke’s 7th shooting in 7 days

ROANOKE, Va. – Another person is hurt in Roanoke after the city saw its 7th shooting in as many days on Friday.

Roanoke police said they responded to a shots fired incident near Washington Park on Friday at around 4 p.m., and when they arrived on scene, they learned that a man showed up to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with a “serious” gunshot wound around the same time.

Police said the shooting happened in the lower level of Washington Park.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text Roanoke police at 274637, beginning the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.