Bedford nurse takes White House stage to discuss telehealth in rural communities

BEDFORD, Va. – A local nurse is taking the national stage to talk about the importance of telehealth and its impacts in rural communities.

Nurse practitioner Amy Johnson primarily works at Centra's office in Bedford.

She met Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday and spoke before health officials about what it’s been like to see patients virtually.

She touched on how beneficial telehealth has been to vulnerable patients who can’t come in person due to the pandemic.

“It was truly one of the biggest honors of my life to get to go to the White House to speak and represent not only my family, but the Bedford community, Centra health and really show what we’re made of here,” Johnson said.

Johnson is looking forward to advocating more for rural health.