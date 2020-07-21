Centra Lynchburg General sees increase in virus cases, but more people leaving ICU

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg continues to see an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, but it’s also seeing a downward trend as people transition out of the ICU.

In a virtual press conference Monday, Centra leaders said that over the weekend, there were 16 people on the ICU floor.

As of Monday, that number has dropped to 12 with nine on ventilators.

Doctors said their patients’ recovery processes are all different, but they keep them long enough until they’re no longer contagious.

“When they get really sick, they get really sick. And they can stay in the ICU for quite a while, especially if they are on a ventilator. It can take quite a while for them to get off. So, they’re often quite debilitated and in need of a lot of help a lot of care before they’re back on their feet,” Christopher Lewis, vice president of medical affairs, said.

Centra doctors said some who recover are sent to a rehabilitation center and the organization has multiple facilities to help people recover.