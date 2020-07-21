81ºF

No one hurt after fire in northwest Roanoke

Fire started accidentally during cooking

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Fire crews responded to a fire in the 100 block of Westside Boulevard, just off of Shenandoah Avenue, in northwest Roanoke on Tuesday evening.

Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched just after 4:30 p.m.

Units arrived to find smoke coming from a multi-family apartment building.

One person was at home when the fire started but escaped safely. Two people in total will be displaced as a result of the fire.

The fire was started accidentally during cooking, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

No injuries have been reported.

This was the fourth fire in four days for Roanoke Fire-EMS.

