Local News

Portion of Orange Ave. in Roanoke closed due to crash

Police siren (Generic photo)
ROANOKE, Va. – Crews say they have closed a portion of Orange Ave. after a crash Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the crash happened on Orange Ave. between 11th and 12th streets and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

