16 arrested, 9 wanted in connection with Campbell County drug indictments

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – More than a dozen people are in jail and authorities are asking for your help to find nine others in connection with multiple drug-related indictments handed down earlier this month.
On July 13, a Campbell County grand jury indicted 25 individuals on 71 charges. All the charges stem from the distribution of Schedule I and II drugs, including meth, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana.
Sheriff Whit Clark said the charges are connected to a yearlong investigation.
On July 17, a roundup led to the arrest of 16 of the 25, according to Clark.
The following individuals have been arrested as a result of the indictments:
- Timothy Boaze, Lynchburg
- Kandace Moore, Lynchburg
- Andrew Cox, Lynchburg
- Norman Phillips, Lynchburg
- Alexandria Caldwell, Lynchburg
- Nicholas Powell, Lynchburg
- Duane Elliott, Concord
- Mark Preas, Lynchburg
- Wesley Goodman, Lynchburg
- Tarrell Taylor, Lynch Station
- Greg Hastings, Altavista
- C. Elias Torrents, Evington
- Carmen Irby, Evington
- Kevin Witt, Evington
- Michael Miller, Evington
- Tyler Wilson, Altavista
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking the remaining individuals:
- Brandon Angel, Brookneal
- Cody Franklin, Sr., Gretna
- Hunter Carson, Drakes Branch
- Rhonda Bratton, Hurt
- Jarret Cox, Lynch Station
- Brandon Walthall, Brookneal
- Tyler Creasy, Altavista
- Seth Wright, Lynchburg
- Tony Edmunds, Danville
If anyone has additional information on these incidents, please contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574.