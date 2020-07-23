76ºF

16 arrested, 9 wanted in connection with Campbell County drug indictments

Charges are connected to a yearlong investigation

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – More than a dozen people are in jail and authorities are asking for your help to find nine others in connection with multiple drug-related indictments handed down earlier this month.

On July 13, a Campbell County grand jury indicted 25 individuals on 71 charges. All the charges stem from the distribution of Schedule I and II drugs, including meth, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana.

Sheriff Whit Clark said the charges are connected to a yearlong investigation.

On July 17, a roundup led to the arrest of 16 of the 25, according to Clark.

The following individuals have been arrested as a result of the indictments:

  • Timothy Boaze, Lynchburg
  • Kandace Moore, Lynchburg
  • Andrew Cox, Lynchburg
  • Norman Phillips, Lynchburg
  • Alexandria Caldwell, Lynchburg
  • Nicholas Powell, Lynchburg
  • Duane Elliott, Concord
  • Mark Preas, Lynchburg
  • Wesley Goodman, Lynchburg
  • Tarrell Taylor, Lynch Station
  • Greg Hastings, Altavista
  • C. Elias Torrents, Evington
  • Carmen Irby, Evington
  • Kevin Witt, Evington
  • Michael Miller, Evington
  • Tyler Wilson, Altavista

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking the remaining individuals:

  • Brandon Angel, Brookneal
  • Cody Franklin, Sr., Gretna
  • Hunter Carson, Drakes Branch
  • Rhonda Bratton, Hurt
  • Jarret Cox, Lynch Station
  • Brandon Walthall, Brookneal
  • Tyler Creasy, Altavista
  • Seth Wright, Lynchburg
  • Tony Edmunds, Danville

If anyone has additional information on these incidents, please contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574.

