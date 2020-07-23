16 arrested, 9 wanted in connection with Campbell County drug indictments

25 individuals indicted on July 13 by a Campbell County grand jury on a total of 71 drug-related charges

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – More than a dozen people are in jail and authorities are asking for your help to find nine others in connection with multiple drug-related indictments handed down earlier this month.

On July 13, a Campbell County grand jury indicted 25 individuals on 71 charges. All the charges stem from the distribution of Schedule I and II drugs, including meth, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana.

Sheriff Whit Clark said the charges are connected to a yearlong investigation.

On July 17, a roundup led to the arrest of 16 of the 25, according to Clark.

The following individuals have been arrested as a result of the indictments:

Timothy Boaze, Lynchburg

Kandace Moore, Lynchburg

Andrew Cox, Lynchburg

Norman Phillips, Lynchburg

Alexandria Caldwell, Lynchburg

Nicholas Powell, Lynchburg

Duane Elliott, Concord

Mark Preas, Lynchburg

Wesley Goodman, Lynchburg

Tarrell Taylor, Lynch Station

Greg Hastings, Altavista

C. Elias Torrents, Evington

Carmen Irby, Evington

Kevin Witt, Evington

Michael Miller, Evington

Tyler Wilson, Altavista

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking the remaining individuals:

Brandon Angel, Brookneal

Cody Franklin, Sr., Gretna

Hunter Carson, Drakes Branch

Rhonda Bratton, Hurt

Jarret Cox, Lynch Station

Brandon Walthall, Brookneal

Tyler Creasy, Altavista

Seth Wright, Lynchburg

Tony Edmunds, Danville

If anyone has additional information on these incidents, please contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574.